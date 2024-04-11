Weather: Flash flooding, slips expected for North Island, West Coast residents poised to evacuate

The top of the North Island is under threat of flash flooding and slips as thunderstorms and strong winds bear down on regions across the country.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be buffeted by strong winds as Auckland comes under a severe thunderstorm watch along with several other regions.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is warning heavy rainfall will also make driving “hazardous” and speed limits and lanes are likely to be reduced during rush hour.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - WIND WARNING

Strong wind gusts are predicted today & tonight. Temporary reduced speeds & lane reductions may be required, with lane layout staying in 4x4 during peak periods. Caution is advised for motorcycles & trucks: https://t.co/umxPlhXQA0 ^TP pic.twitter.com/ui7c2t9Vjj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 11, 2024

Farther south, West Coast residents are poised to evacuate at a moment’s notice as heavy rain continues to fall on the already saturated ground.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there is a high risk of surface flooding and slips on the West Coast.

The western South Island is in the second wave of heavy rain, with heavy rain warnings to last until 3am tomorrow.

State Highway 6 between Haast and Franz Josef has been forced to close after two washouts. The same road between Haast and Makarora was closed for 12 hours after a previous washout but has since reopened.

In a Facebook post this morning, residents were told to prepare to act quickly with flash flooding often happening quickly and without warning.

“We’re sure you’re aware that we are expecting to have a significant amount of rain today so it’s wise to be ready.

“Be prepared to evacuate and keep your grab bag close.”

❗On Thursday, the focus for heavy rainfall shifts northward to Tasman, Nelson, and western Marlborough pic.twitter.com/jjR8PMrs7I — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 10, 2024

Civil Defence also advised people to move valuable and dangerous items up high and along with sandbagging property they were also urged to secure outdoor items to avoid being washed away in floodwaters.

Ōkārito resident Ian Cooper said 10 members of the community gathered on Tuesday afternoon to prepare sandbags for low-lying houses in the settlement.

“There are a couple of houses that are a little bit low-lying and water’s coming in or pooling around the bottom story, so we got a lot of people to come and help with the sandbags, which was really nice,” Cooper said.

Members of the West Coast settlement Ōkārito working together to prepare sandbags for some of the low-lying houses in the area. Photos / Ian Cooper

Meanwhile, a swathe of heavy rain and strong wind alerts have been issued for the top of the North Island, with thunderstorms and gales to batter regions.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Auckland, Northland, Coromandel, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

Between 25 and 40 mm/h of rain is expected to fall overnight, prompting warnings from MetService to beware of flash flooding and slips.

Auckland, Northland and Coromandel are under a strong wind watch which will last two days.

🟧 Severe Weather Update 🟨https://t.co/HZ2TSD5rV7



🌧 Heavy rain continues to fall on the West Coast but the band of rain is now moving onto the North Island as well.



⛈ Downpours are possible in the upper North Island Fri morning.



💨 Blustery conditions for many regions. pic.twitter.com/0laVCcXmhN — MetService (@MetService) April 10, 2024

MetService has also issued heavy rain warnings and watches for Northland and Coromandel, which are expected to see up to 120mm of rain in the coming hours.

NZTA is warning Northland motorists to take care on roads as locals prepare to head away for the school holidays.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said strong northeasterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed areas.

“The combination of very wet roads and gusty winds may make road travel extra challenging,” Makgabutlane said.

Surface flooding, slips and heavy rain are expected to make driving “hazardous” for those looking to get away to Coromandel or Bay of Plenty, an NZTA spokesperson woman said.

