An active front is forecast to move eastwards over northern New Zealand tonight and Friday morning, bringing a period of heavy rain. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Metservice says severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Northland today.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a weather system was arriving from the west of the North Island and would cause Northland to experience intense wind and thunderstorms that could produce localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h in the region from 6pm to 9am on Friday.

“The effects will be felt more on elevated areas along the eastern coastline of Northland which will see strong winds go through it.”

Makgabutlane said while today’s daytime temperature will be around 20C, overnight temperatures until Friday morning will be around 19C and feel humid, warm and tropical.

“On Friday afternoon we can expect to see a bit of shift of temperature and wind changes for the better and also expect to have lower overnight temperature around 13C for comfortable sleep,” she said.

Makgabutlane said driving conditions could be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain. People were encouraged to take care.

A NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said the situation was being closely monitored as the latest weather updates could potentially impact planned works around Northland.

Based on the severity of the weather, work would be deferred to the next suitable day.

“Our crews are proactively monitoring the state highway network and will be ready to respond if needed.”

The spokesperson also added that localised showers in the region could also impact parts of the state highway network, including the possibility of surface flooding and debris on road surfaces.

Road users were asked by police to carry out essential travel only, as well as check their brakes and windscreen wipers.

The weather is forecast to improve over the weekend with a few showers on Saturday and a fine day on Sunday.

