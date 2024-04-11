Hastings Osmanthus Gardens Lantern Festival has returned after a hiatus due to Covid and the cyclone.

It’s rather strange to think that millions of people halfway across the world could experience the beauty of the Osmanthus Gardens in Hastings this weekend.

Hastings district councillor Kevin Watkins has made that a reality by inviting not only locals but also those online in China to experience the Osmanthus Gardens Lantern Festival.

“There will be millions of people in China who will see the videos and photos. This event puts Hastings on the map in terms of the New Zealand-China relationship,” he said.

Millions will view Lantern Festival at the Osmanthus Gardens in Hastings this year after two years of cancellations. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Osmanthus Gardens are special not only for Hastings but also nationally, given their link to the sister city relationship between Hastings and the Chinese city of Guilin - signed in 1981 - is the first such relationship between a New Zealand city and a city in China.

After a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle, the much-loved festival is back and bigger than ever, with even more lanterns installed over a larger space than in previous years at Cornwall Park.

For a koha entry, visitors will have the chance to explore illuminated pathways, marvel at sparkling grass, and be captivated by the beauty of traditional Chinese silk lanterns and large lotus lanterns gracefully floating on the garden’s lake.

“All year, these gardens are a wonderful place for people to come and be quiet and relax, and the lantern festival adds another dimension,” Watkins said.

The Chea family from Hawke's Bay, who were originally from Cambodia, celebrate the Lantern Festival at the Osmanthus Gardens in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

It’s not just beautiful lanterns and lights on show as performers will take to the stage between 6.30pm to 9pm on Friday and Saturday.

Chinese classical singer Junfen Wang, tai chi master Zhang Changnian, and dancers from the Colourful Clouds Chasing The Moon dance studio will delight crowds with their traditional Chinese arts.

“I’m thrilled to have these performers here. The talent and standard is amazing and we are very fortunate to have them join us,” Watkins said.

Chinese dancers and musical artists light up the Osmanthus Gardens at Cornwall Park in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Those wanting to visit this weekend should note that Tōmoana Rd will be closed between York Rd and Fitzroy Ave each evening from 5.30pm and 10pm with food trucks parked along Tōmoana Rd.

The last night to catch the lanterns is Sunday, April 14.