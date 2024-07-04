Clear skies and biting south-westerly flows are making winter feel right at home in Hawke’s Bay, and frosty mornings are set to continue over the weekend.
Snow dusting the mountain ranges and frost on windscreens have recently been widely noticeable across the region as overnight lows averaged between 0C and 3C.
MetService forecaster Alex Holden said the whole country was sitting under a ridge of high pressure, which meant southwesterlies were pushing off the east coast of the North Island.
“Combined with the fact we have had clear skies overnight, this means temperatures have been depressed across Hawke’s Bay,” he said.
“We are seeing minimums in and around zero. Over the weekend, we’ll see them drop to around 3 to 1 degree.”