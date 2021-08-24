Hawke's Bay weather: Clear skies and some frosts set to continue in sunny Hawke's Bay

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said it had been a beautiful start to the week for Hawke's Bay with clear skies "across the bay" from State Highway 50 to Cape Kidnappers. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said it had been a beautiful start to the week for Hawke's Bay with clear skies "across the bay" from State Highway 50 to Cape Kidnappers. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay spent the first week of lockdown treated to some exceptional weather and there's more in store for the remainder of this week.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said it was another "beautiful day" in the region, with "clear skies across the board".

"The cloud affecting western parts of the North Island is being blocked by the ranges, hence the really nice day."

He said Thursday's weather would be similarly pleasant, though another frosty morning start for parts of Napier and Hastings was expected.

"Because we've got those clear skies, we do expect there could be some frosts in sheltered places."

It's good news for vineyards like this one in Maraekakaho, with just one more frosty morning expected this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Cloud cover on Thursday night would see warmer temperatures and fewer cold starts going into Friday morning, with rain developing here and there.

"The cloud acts as a blanket to trap the radiation from the ground and preventing frost.

"It should be warmer overnight going into Friday."

Temperatures today would reach a maximum of 16C in Napier and Waipukurau, with Hastings at 17C.

These would continue to increase to 19C in Napier and 18C in Hastings on Thursday, and 19C for both centres on Friday.

Hastings is expected to hit 20C on Saturday, with Napier at 19C and Waipukurau at 17C.

Temperatures would start to decrease on Sunday as a southerly moves up the country, with Waipukurau only reaching a high of 13C. Photo / Paul Taylor

Corrigan said these were fairly average max temperatures for August and "not unseasonal".

"It's on the warmer side of things and starting to feel a bit more spring-like but it's well within the range of expected temperatures for this time of year."

Things would start to cool off on Sunday, he said, with maximum temperatures only hitting 15C in Napier and Hastings, and 13C in Waipukurau.

"There is going to be a southerly working its way up the country during the later part of Sunday.

"It will feel a fair bit colder."