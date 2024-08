White Pine Bush Scenic Reserve has re-opened to the public near Tangoio and contains stunning walks and birdlife. Photo / DoC

Two popular reserves in Hawke’s Bay featuring stunning walks and a kiwi sanctuary have re-opened to the public.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) has re-opened Opouahi Scenic Reserve in Tutira and White Pine Bush Scenic Reserve in Tangoio, almost 18 months on from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The sites were closed to the public after suffering extensive damage during the cyclone in February 2023.

Opouahi Scenic Reserve features a fenced kiwi creche, with public access, and both reserves boast stunning walking tracks.

White Pine Bush is a 30-minute drive north of Napier, while Opouahi is about an hour’s drive north of Napier.