Hawke's Bay swimmer left water off Haumoana before search commenced

A swimmer left the water safely at Haumoana before a large search was launched to find them, the Coastguard has confirmed.
Police have since spoken to the swimmer who breached level 4 lockdown restrictions by going for a swim at the beach.
Emergency services were contacted after two people spotted a swimmer who appeared to be struggling in the water off Haumoana, south of Napier, about 11.20am on Monday.
A search was launched and included a helicopter, emergency services, the Coastguard and a Surf Callout squad before it was called off by police after about two hours.
"After a through search nothing was found," the Coastguard posted on Facebook on Monday night.
"As a result of ongoing enquiries it appears that there had been a swimmer and they had exited the water before the search assets arrived on scene.
"Police are speaking with the person. Just a reminder during level 4 people should not be taking part in these sorts of activities."
The New Zealand Government has set clear boundaries on what you can and can not do during level 4 lockdown.
That includes a ban on swimming, surfing, scuba diving, and any water-based activities with boats (sail or motor).
Police have been contacted for comment.