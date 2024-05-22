The Hawke’s Bay Surf Life Saving New Zealand search-and-rescue squad received a Gold Award for Operations Activity for the rescue of over 200 people from Esk Valley and Pākōwhai during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Surf Life Saving New Zealand

One of the highest national search and rescue honours has been awarded to Hawke’s Bay surf lifeguards for their efforts during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Hawke’s Bay Surf Life Saving New Zealand search-and-rescue (SAR) squad received an Gold Award for Operations Activity for the rescue of about 250 people from Esk Valley and Pākōwhai at the 2023 New Zealand SAR Awards.

IRBs (inflatable rescue boats) from local clubs Waimārama, Ocean Beach-Kiwi, Pacific and Westshore were used, and almost 80 lifeguards participated in rescues across the worst-hit areas of Hawke’s Bay on February 14.

The Hawke’s Bay SAR squad was earlier recognised for cyclone rescue efforts at Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) National Awards of Excellence last year.

Hawke’s Bay SAR co-ordinator Jess Bennett described the flooded conditions as “like nothing we had experienced before”.

“Our teams had to navigate inflatable rescue boats under power lines and around debris, all while carrying out complex rescues,” Bennett said.

“It’s humbling for our SAR squad to be awarded this honour. We saw it as a privilege to be able to protect and respond to our community when Cyclone Gabrielle struck. It caused so much devastation to the region, and our thoughts are with those who are still, to this day, feeling its effects.”

Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey presented the award at a ceremony in Wellington on Tuesday.

The Operations Activity category recognised significant rescue operations between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

The Support Activity category recognised the contributions of individuals to SAR in New Zealand.

Gold Awards honour a person, group or organisation which has “significantly contributed” to SAR over the year or a sustained period, while Certificates of Achievement are for a person, group or organisation that has made “an important contribution” to SAR over the year or a sustained period, according to NZSAR.

Forty nominations were received for 2023, with two Gold Awards and 10 Certificates of Achievement awarded across the two categories.

Phil Harman, a Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) member, received an NZSAR Certificate of Achievement for Support Activity. Photo / Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Waimārama Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) member Phil Harman received an NZSAR Certificate of Achievement for Support Activity for his service and commitment to SAR and Surf Life Saving.

“I first joined Waimārama SLSC back in 1982 and have been involved in the SAR squad for over 20 years. During this time, I’ve overseen operations and developed an incredible and highly skilled team,” Harman said.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in the SAR community and am deeply moved to receive this award. Being able to protect and look after our local community is an honour, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and the club.”