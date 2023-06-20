Jonty Laver, of Waimārama SLSC, won Sportsperson of the Year at Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence. Photo / Surf Life Saving Hawke's Bay

Jonty Laver, of Waimārama SLSC, won Sportsperson of the Year at Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence. Photo / Surf Life Saving Hawke's Bay

Several members of Hawke’s Bay’s Surf Life Saving community were recognised with Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence on Sunday.

Volunteer of the Year Award winner Jessica Bennett, from Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC), freely gave her time and more for weeks to lead the huge Cyclone Gabrielle rescue response.

Bennett had managed the Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue callout squad for years, prepared for weeks ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle and spent weeks afterwards away from her family to help Hawke’s Bay’s rescue response.

Bennett coordinated a team of more than 30 members who used 15 inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) for extensive search and rescue operations, SLSNZ Hawke’s Bay said.

“She led this team into uncharted territories but despite being tested in various ways, Bennett remained approachable and compassionate.”

Helen Jackson, Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC director of sport, said the entire club wanted to thank her for everything she has done and still does.

“Jess deserves more than just the Volunteer of the Year award; she deserves the New Zealander of the Year award at a national level,” Jackson said.

Jessica Bennett, from Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC), was recognised with the Volunteer of the Year award after managing Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue callout squad for years and being instrumental in the planning and execution of Cyclone Gabrielle rescue efforts. Photo / Surf Life Saving Hawke's Bay

Michael Peterson, of Waimārama SLSC, was the 2023 Hawke’s Bay Lifeguard of the Year.

He is described as wearing many hats: patrol captain, inflatable rescue driver, inflatable rescue boat examiner, power craft director, and event guard.

“He is also in the process of being one of the few rescue watercraft (RWC) drivers in Hawke’s Bay,” SLSNZ Hawke’s Bay said.

Peterson was also closely involved in the rescue efforts after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cornelius Venter, Waimārama SLSC surf lifeguard director, praised Peterson’s commitment to serving the community and improving the local club and regional performance.

“He is a pillar of leadership when it comes to the IRB programmes and in general, he encourages young lifeguards to work towards achieving more awards and success within the service through hard work,” Venter said.

Waimārama SLSC's Michael Peterson, Lifeguard of the Year, wears many hats: patrol captain, inflatable rescue driver, inflatable rescue boat examiner, power craft director, event guard and soon-to-be rescue watercraft (RWC) driver. Photo / Surf Life Saving Hawke's Bay

Another Waimārama SLSC member, Jonty Laver, won Sportsperson of the Year.

Laver is part of the national kayak development squad and moved to Hamilton to train with the national team.

He has won a bronze medal in the Open Ski race at the TSB New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships and three gold medals at the Hawke’s Bay Championships in the Open Board, Ironperson and Ski competitions.

Michael Bassett-Foss, Waimārama SLSC director of sport, said he was inspired by Laver’s enthusiasm to help younger seniors.

“Older male athletes are a scary proposition for young seniors. Jonty actively encourages them and gives them tips,” Bassett-Foss said.

Charlie Cordwell, central region manager, said Hawke’s Bay teams had faced a particularly challenging season because of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I am incredibly proud of the way they carried themselves, demonstrating unwavering dedication to their community,” Cordwell said.

“They also overcame a number of obstacles to be able to compete in local and national sporting competitions, working together and giving it their all.”

People from the Westshore, Waimārama, Ocean Beach Kiwi and Pacific clubs were represented at the awards.

The SLSNZ National Awards of Excellence will take place on September 23 at Te Papa in Wellington.