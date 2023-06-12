Hawke’s Bay Surf Life Saving Awards of Excellence finalists announced

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) has announced the finalists for the Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence, which not only acknowledge the skills, commitment, and effort put in by individuals to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also recognise those who have trained others, managed administration, and participated in sport throughout the 2022/23 season.
Charlie Cordwell, SLSNZ central regional manager, explained the challenges faced by our teams this season was unparalleled.
“In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit Hawke’s Bay in February, our dedicated crews fearlessly went to help the devastated communities, diligently searching properties and rescuing those in need.
“Despite the overwhelming circumstances, our team members, who were also grappling with concerns for their own loved ones and properties, showcased extraordinary bravery and skill,” Cordwell said.
The SLSNZ Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence will bring together surf life saving clubs (SLSC) from across the region, including Westshore, Waimārama, Ocean Beach Kiwi, and Pacific.
“It’s going to be a night of reflection and celebration as we honour all the incredible people who are the lifeblood of Surf Lifesaving in Hawke’s Bay,” Cordwell said.
This year’s awards ceremony is at 4pm on June 18 at the Ellwood Function Centre in Hastings.
Full list of finalists
Lifeguard of the Year
Aidan Charman – Westshore
Jared Fritchley – Ocean Beach Kiwi
Michael Peterson – Waimārama
Instructor of the Year
Bella Drain – Ocean Beach Kiwi
Brian Quirk – Westshore
Lexxie Cunningham – Waimārama
Coach of the Year
Lenny Kay – Ocean Beach Kiwi
Liam Bowden – Westshore
Most Outstanding Beach Athlete – Male
Campbell Gray – Westshore
Logan Margerison – Waimārama
Most Outstanding Beach Athlete – Female
Lucy Angland – Waimārama
Tegan Anderson – Westshore
Sportsperson of the Year
Jonty Laver – Waimārama
Sarah Kate Birkett – Ocean Beach Kiwi
Sports Team of the Year
Ocean Beach Kiwi Female Canoe Crew – OBK
Waimārama U23 IRB Team – Waimārama
Westshore Open Male IRB Crew – Westshore
Masters Sportsperson of the Year
Rebecca Wright – Ocean Beach Kiwi
Rohan Thompson – Waimārama
Masters Sports Team of the Year
OBK Masters Team – Ocean Beach Kiwi
Legend Ironman
Alex Finlayson – Waimārama
Legend Ironwoman
Bella Bassett-Foss – Waimārama
Surf Official of the Year
Denys Carpenter – Pacific
Kristi Drain– Ocean Beach Kiwi
Simon Mills – Westshore
Trina Wills – Waimārama
Outstanding Contribution to Junior Surf
Richard Holder – Waimārama
Top Junior (U14) Athlete of the Year
Lucy Kinnear – Waimārama
Max MacInnes – Westshore
Humes Cup - Most Improved Athlete
Tia List – Waimārama
Outstanding Contribution to Powercraft
Rhys Harman – Waimārama
Volunteer of the Year
Aidan Callaghan – Westshore
Harry Machiela – Pacific
Henry Geary – Waimārama
Jess Bennett – Ocean Beach Kiwi
Innovation of the Year
Waimarama IRB Racking System – Waimārama
All HB Clubs SAR Squad – Ocean Beach Kiwi