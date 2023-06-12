Hawke’s Bay Surf Life Saving Awards of Excellence finalists announced

It's time to celebrate your local surf life savers as Surf Life Saving New Zealand announces the 2023 Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence finalists.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) has announced the finalists for the Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence, which not only acknowledge the skills, commitment, and effort put in by individuals to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also recognise those who have trained others, managed administration, and participated in sport throughout the 2022/23 season.

Charlie Cordwell, SLSNZ central regional manager, explained the challenges faced by our teams this season was unparalleled.

“In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit Hawke’s Bay in February, our dedicated crews fearlessly went to help the devastated communities, diligently searching properties and rescuing those in need.

“Despite the overwhelming circumstances, our team members, who were also grappling with concerns for their own loved ones and properties, showcased extraordinary bravery and skill,” Cordwell said.

The SLSNZ Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence will bring together surf life saving clubs (SLSC) from across the region, including Westshore, Waimārama, Ocean Beach Kiwi, and Pacific.

“It’s going to be a night of reflection and celebration as we honour all the incredible people who are the lifeblood of Surf Lifesaving in Hawke’s Bay,” Cordwell said.

This year’s awards ceremony is at 4pm on June 18 at the Ellwood Function Centre in Hastings.

Full list of finalists

Lifeguard of the Year

Aidan Charman – Westshore

Jared Fritchley – Ocean Beach Kiwi

Michael Peterson – Waimārama

Instructor of the Year

Bella Drain – Ocean Beach Kiwi

Brian Quirk – Westshore

Lexxie Cunningham – Waimārama

Coach of the Year

Lenny Kay – Ocean Beach Kiwi

Liam Bowden – Westshore

Most Outstanding Beach Athlete – Male

Campbell Gray – Westshore

Logan Margerison – Waimārama

Most Outstanding Beach Athlete – Female

Lucy Angland – Waimārama

Tegan Anderson – Westshore

Sportsperson of the Year

Jonty Laver – Waimārama

Sarah Kate Birkett – Ocean Beach Kiwi

Sports Team of the Year

Ocean Beach Kiwi Female Canoe Crew – OBK

Waimārama U23 IRB Team – Waimārama

Westshore Open Male IRB Crew – Westshore

Masters Sportsperson of the Year

Rebecca Wright – Ocean Beach Kiwi

Rohan Thompson – Waimārama

Masters Sports Team of the Year

OBK Masters Team – Ocean Beach Kiwi

Legend Ironman

Alex Finlayson – Waimārama

Legend Ironwoman

Bella Bassett-Foss – Waimārama

Surf Official of the Year

Denys Carpenter – Pacific

Kristi Drain– Ocean Beach Kiwi

Simon Mills – Westshore

Trina Wills – Waimārama

Outstanding Contribution to Junior Surf

Richard Holder – Waimārama

Top Junior (U14) Athlete of the Year

Lucy Kinnear – Waimārama

Max MacInnes – Westshore

Humes Cup - Most Improved Athlete

Tia List – Waimārama

Outstanding Contribution to Powercraft

Rhys Harman – Waimārama

Volunteer of the Year

Aidan Callaghan – Westshore

Harry Machiela – Pacific

Henry Geary – Waimārama

Jess Bennett – Ocean Beach Kiwi

Innovation of the Year

Waimarama IRB Racking System – Waimārama

All HB Clubs SAR Squad – Ocean Beach Kiwi