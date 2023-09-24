Hawke's Bay Search and Rescue teams rescued 250 people in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone. Video / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay Surf Life Saving Clubs and volunteers received top recognition at a national awards ceremony over the weekend for their response during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue (SAR) squad won Rescue of the Year, while Hawke’s Bay SAR Coordinator Jess Bennett from Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) won DHL Volunteer of the Year at Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) National Awards of Excellence.

The award ceremony was held last Saturday at Te Papa in Wellington.

The Hawke’s Bay SAR squad had earlier been recognised for their efforts during Cyclone Gabrielle with a BP Rescue of the Month award.

During the height of the flooding, there were 46 rescues in Esk Valley, about 190 in the areas off Pakowhai Rd, and others that had not been counted.

IRBs from local clubs Waimārama, Ocean Beach-Kiwi, Pacific and Westshore were used, and almost 80 lifeguards participated in rescues across the worst-hit areas of Hawke’s Bay on February 14.

Locals had support from members of Brighton SLSC, Foxton SLSC, Levin-Waitārere SLSC, Lyall Bay SLSC, North Beach SLSC, Ōtaki SLSC, Paekākāriki SL, Palmerston North SLSC, South Brighton SLSC, St Clair SLSC, Taylors Mistake SLSC, Tītahi Bay SLSC, Whangamatā SLSC and Worser Bay SLSC.

Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO, said in a statement the Hawke’s Bay SAR squad were an inspiration to their communities and everyone at SLSNZ.

“It was a demanding time for all of those involved as they carried out complex rescues, many leaving their worried friends and whānau behind, but they did it with courage and determination,” Fisher said.

Hawke’s Bay SAR Coordinator Jess Bennett, right, from Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) won DHL Volunteer of the Year. Photo / Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Bennett had already managed the Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue callout squad for years when she prepared for weeks ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle and spent weeks afterwards away from her young family to help Hawke’s Bay’s rescue response.

She coordinated a team of more than 30 members who used 15 inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) for extensive search and rescue operations.

Bennett said in a statement surf lifeguards were able to respond quickly and apply key lifesaving skills to save many lives despite the number of challenging rescues they had to carry out in a short amount of time.

“All of this was done with care and consideration, with the safety of people always front of mind. I couldn’t be prouder of the work our squad did.”

Helen Jackson, Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC Director of Sport, gave a thanks to Bennett on behalf of the club.

“From all of us to you, Jess, we want to thank you for giving tirelessly, for all that you have done, and all that you do.”



