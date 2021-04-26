Hawke's Bay serial groper Jason Trembath granted parole, to be released in May

Serial groper Jason Trembath has been granted parole. Photo / File

A former provincial cricket representative who was jailed for serially groping women around the streets of Hawke's Bay and Rotorua has been granted parole.

Jason Trembath was sentenced to five years and four months in prison in late 2019 after admitting 11 charges of indecent assault relating to the random indecent groping of females as they ran or walked on the streets, steps and pathways of mainly Napier and Havelock North.

A sentence end date was set for December 31, 2023, however, at a Parole Board hearing this month, his application was accepted, Stuff reports.

He is due to be released in May.

