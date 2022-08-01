Six prisoners remain on the roof of the youth unit at Hawkes Bay Regional Prison.

Six inmates remain on the roof of Hawke's Bay Regional Prison today, despite efforts through the night to talk them down.

The prisoners, aged 17-19, were able to access the Youth Unit roof yesterday afternoon.

A prisoner negotiation team had been "engaging" with the inmates throughout the night, Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said today.

"We are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the prisoners' safety and bring the incident to an end."

The area is within the secure perimeter of the prison's unit and Beales said there was no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety.

All other inmates in the Youth Unit were safely secured.