How a hockey stick prevented a robbery, four-day working week trial begins and the latest move from text scammers in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Five inmates remain on the roof of Hawke's Bay Regional Prison, after one member of the group agreed to come down this morning.

Six prisoners, aged 17-19, were initially able to access the Youth Unit roof yesterday afternoon.

Five inmates remain on the roof of the Youth Unit today. Photo / Warren Buckland

A prisoner negotiation team had been "engaging" with the inmates throughout the night, Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said today.

"We are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the prisoners' safety and bring the incident to an end."

The area is within the secure perimeter of the prison's unit and Beales said there was no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety.

All other inmates in the Youth Unit were safely secured.