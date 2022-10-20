Hawke's Bay police warn those 'harbouring' homicide person of interest

Darcy Strickland was killed in Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere, late last Thursday night. Photo Supplied

Hawke's Bay police are warning the associates of a person of interest being sought after the killing of Darcy Strickland.

Strickland, 29, and another person were found on Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere, about 11.45pm on Thursday, October 13, after reports of an assault.

A homicide investigation was launched after Strickland died at the scene.

The other person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries and was later discharged.

A 22-year-old-man appeared in the Hastings District Court this week charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A search warrant was executed at two addresses in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday in search of a second person of interest, one in Hastings and another in Bridge Pa.

"If you are found to be harbouring or assisting this individual, you are at risk of being charged yourself," a police spokesperson said.

The man of interest was not located at either address and police believe he is receiving help or information from others.

"We urge people to come forward and assist us with our inquiries into the death of Darcy Strickland, a much-loved son, brother, nephew and friend," police said.

Information can be given to police by calling 105 and quoting file number 221014/5396.

Details can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.