Hawke's Bay police promise seven to 10 random checkpoints daily during Level 3

A lockdown checkpoint near Clive. Photo / File

Police say random checkpoints encouraging people to stick to the rules in the pandemic will continue in Hawke's Bay at a rate of seven to 10 a day until at least the lifting of the level 3 alert.

The alert, restricting traffic mainly to essential purposes, will be reviewed by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday and remains in place until at least 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick said there are no "static" checkpoints in Hawke's Bay, such as in place on the boundaries separating level 3 areas from the level 4 lockdown zone of the Auckland area.

With traffic having increased markedly since the lowering of the restrictions from level 4 to level 3 this week, largely a commercially driven step to enable some businesses to start operating again, Broderick said the focus of the checkpoints in Hawke's Bay is "the three Es – engagement, education, and encouragement, before enforcement.

Some vehicle stops needed follow-up work including checking with businesses to determine if those "without the paperwork" were genuinely on the road for essential purposes, but the checkpoints are not being carried out for the purpose of carrying out vehicle checks.

While some warnings were being issued relating to possible breaches of the level 3 restrictions on movement, he said "by far the majority" of people were complying with instructions, including that they should return to their homes if not on the road for a legitimate reason.

Some of the checkpoints were more prominent than others, including state highway checks, which had "turned back" travellers entering Hawke's Bay from further afield.

Among those turned around were tradespeople, who in the circumstances were not permitted to work outside their own areas.

"We are taking note of feedback on people's reasons for being out and about," Broderick said. "But we've got to be aware moving around is still just for essential or permitted purposes."

Some people could find they may still be restricted on the road when alert levels are lowered, after being caught for speeding during the lockdowns.

Broderick said some people were taking advantage of fewer cars on the highways, and at least two had been suspended from driving for 28 days for breaking the 100kmh limit by more than 40kmh.