Hawke's Bay: Police investigating after primary school boy approached by stranger at bus stop

Police want to hear from anyone with information that can assist their investigation. Photo / File

Napier police are investigating after a pupil on their way to primary school was approached by an unknown man in Bay View.

A police spokesperson said the boy was approached by a man at 7.55am at the bus stop on Main North Road near Onehunga Road.

The man got out of his vehicle, which was described as a white station wagon, and allegedly gestured for the child to follow him.

The man then left the scene when another child arrived at the bus stop.

The two children "did the right thing" by immediately reporting what happened to their bus driver and as soon as they arrived at school, police said.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the boy goes to Eskdale School. The school's principal has been approached for comment.

Police said they had met with school staff to discuss the incident and provide advice.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has information that can assist their investigation. If you can help, please contact Police on 105 quoting file number P046474417. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.