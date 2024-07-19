Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Regional Council cleaning up after crashed car likely pushed into drain

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Hawke's Bay Regional Council is cleaning up after a crashed car was dumped in a stream off Riverslea Rd a week after it crashed. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has been left to clean up after a long-crashed car was likely pushed into a Hastings drain.

Police responded to the initial crash just after 2.30am on Saturday, July 6, after a vehicle collided with a bridge on Riverslea Rd.

At the time no injuries were reported and police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remained ongoing.

The car stayed in place for about a week before the Regional Council was notified on Friday, July 12, that the car was now in the drain next to the road.

A Regional Council spokeswoman said staff had since used hydrocarbon booms to pick up the oil petrol in the drain and were working on a “recovery solution” for the car.

She said the Regional Council was not aware of who was responsible.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said the car had crashed into the bridge, but only the sight rails were damaged.

The spokeswoman said there were plans to repair the sight rails this week.

Worker injured in Hastings manufacturing fire

One person was injured in a small fire at a commercial property in Hastings on Friday.

Two fire trucks responded to a business on Omahu Rd at 7.49am.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person in a moderate condition was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Hastings senior station officer Mike Peachey said a worker in the NZ Frost Fans building had a partial burn to his hand.

The fire was out with only minor damage when firefighters arrived and they stayed on the scene to clear out smoke and dampen heat.

Peachey said he could not comment on the specific cause at this stage, but the fire was not suspicious.


