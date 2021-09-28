Hawke's Bay man charged with incest, poisoning and indecent assault

A man has been charged with incest and poisoning.

A man charged with incest, poisoning, 'impeding breathing' and indecent assault has been granted extra time to enter pleas to the charges.

The man was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Hastings District Court via Audio Visual Link (AVL) this week.

He has yet to enter pleas to incest, poisoning with intent to inconvenience, impeding breathing, assault against a child, indecent assault against a child under 12, and two charges each of assaulting someone in a family relationship and threatening behaviour.

A request by his lawyer Antony Willis for additional time before pleas could be entered was granted by Judge Bridget Mackintosh.

The Hawke's Bay man is in custody until his next appearance in October.