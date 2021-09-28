Rod Stewart concert at Mission Estate: Rocker still 'hopeful' of return to Hawke's Bay for show next year

British rock icon Rod Stewart still hopes to return to Mission Estate Winery next April, as part of his rescheduled 2020 The Hits! world tour. Photo / Supplied

Rod Stewart says he's ready to rock the Hawke's Bay crowd but a decision about whether he will be able to next year is in the hands of two different governments.

Originally set to take place in November 2020, his Mission Estate Winery show was pushed out to April 9 and 10, 2022, due to ongoing uncertainty about Covid-19.

The performances are part of Stewart's rescheduled 2020 The Hits! world tour - a 50-year celebration of his stellar career, a career highlighted by extraordinary performances at The Mission in 2005 and 2012.

Up to 26,000 concert-goers can be hosted at the winery - New Zealand's oldest - tucked into the foothills of Greenmeadows.

With most of the country at alert level 2, outdoor gatherings are still limited to 100 people, while the border remains shut.

Sold out: Previous headline acts like Elton John in February 2020 attracted thousands to Mission Estate Winery in Napier, which can host 26,000 people. Photo / NZME

Speaking from Australia, Mission Estate Winery Concert event director Garry Craft told Hawke's Bay Today they were still working towards next year's April show dates.

Craft confirmed with Stewart last week that he was still keen to play and planning to come to a show in New Zealand in April although this was "subject to what the Government has to say which is still unclear".

"Basically it depends on when they are going to allow others to come into the country. Not just New Zealand but also Australia."

He said it wouldn't help if Stewart could get to New Zealand but not Australia, adding it was further complicated by different state rules.

"The tour needs both markets to be viable."

The two questions which had yet to be answered were "can he come?" and if so, "what are the terms and conditions?" - for example, separate two-week quarantine requirements in each country wouldn't work, Craft said.

Mission Estate Winery Concert event director Garry Craft said it was a matter of waiting on announcements from both the Australian and New Zealand governments. Photo / NZME

It's not just the headline act that needs to make it into the country. Craft estimated a crew of about 35 would be accompanying him.

While both of the original shows had "sold out", some ticketholders had since requested refunds.

"There's not much left in way of reserves," Craft said.

He said there was nothing they could do but continue to plan, with an update expected for ticket holders sometime in November.

Meanwhile, Craft said they were "already well into discussions with artists about 2023". Many considered 2022 a "write off".

Asked if they would look at hosting local acts in place of the international headliners, he said the concert was "based on major artists, seriously huge, international artists".

"We've had Rod on pail since before Covid-19.

"We are all hopeful. Rod is hopeful."