Hawke's Bay man builds a dog stick library for Mangakuri Beach

Blackdog Design, founder and Mangakuri local, George Williams, joked that, much like with library books, "if a stick is not returned the dog will receive a fine". Photo / Supplied

Blackdog Design, founder and Mangakuri local, George Williams, joked that, much like with library books, "if a stick is not returned the dog will receive a fine". Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay man's fetching creation is something all dogs will be drooling over.

The Dog Stick Library popped up on Central Hawke's Bay's Mangakuri Beach on Monday.

Like most libraries, this one also has a return policy. If your dog takes a stick, they are expected to either replace the stick they have taken or return the stick once they have finished playing.

Blackdog Design founder and Mangakuri local George William, joked that, much like with library books, "if a stick is not returned the dog will receive a fine".

The stick library holds some of the best sticks your canine friends could ever dream of. Photo / Supplied

William said he wanted to give the community something to smile at, especially with everything going on at this moment in time.

"I had seen a few different types of community dog stick box displays floating around on Pinterest," William said.

After a few weeks of thinking about it, William decided he would make his own version of the community dog box, and so the Dog Stick Library was created.

Over the weekend, he gathered all the spare timber lying around and created Mangakuri's first community dog stick library.

The Stick Library is entirely organic; besides the paint, William said.

He took the timber frame down to the beach on Sunday afternoon and dug a thick piece of driftwood into the sand and attached the timber frame.

He said he'd already had "lovely comments" on it from the community on social media.