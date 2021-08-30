Hawke's Bay level 4 swimmer contacted police after causing search off Haumoana

The Coastguard searching for a swimmer off the coast of Haumoana on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A swimmer left the water safely at Haumoana before a large search was launched to find him, the Coastguard has confirmed.

Police have spoken to the man who breached level 4 lockdown restrictions by going for a swim at the beach.

Emergency services were contacted after two people spotted a swimmer who appeared to be struggling in the water off Haumoana, south of Napier, about 11.20am on Monday.

A search was launched and included a helicopter, emergency services, the Coastguard and a Surf Callout squad before it was called off by police after about two hours.

"After a thorough search nothing was found," the Coastguard posted on Facebook on Monday night.

"As a result of ongoing enquiries it appears that there had been a swimmer and they had exited the water before the search assets arrived on scene.

"Police are speaking with the person. Just a reminder during level 4 people should not be taking part in these sorts of activities."

A Coastguard spokesman told the Hawke's Bay Today that the man who had been out swimming made himself known to police and he was a regular and confident swimmer.

"There was a swimmer around the same timeframe as the call (from the witnesses) and he did make himself known to police," he said.

"We are confident that he was the person that was sighted."

The New Zealand Government has set clear boundaries on what you can and can not do during level 4 lockdown.

That includes a ban on swimming, surfing, scuba diving, and any water-based activities with boats (sail or motor).

Police have been contacted for comment.