Hawke's Bay house prices: 'Rent for the rest of my life?

4 minutes to read
Parekura Simpson and Te Kerehi Thompson are struggling to buy their first home in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Louise Gould
By:

Reporter

First-home prices are continuing to climb in Hawke's Bay and have risen even faster in this quarter, according to the latest QV Quartile Index.

Hawke's Bay man Te Kerehi Thompson has been looking to buy

