A woman has died two days after being involved in an accident on the Hawke's Bay Expressway on Wednesday, August 14. Photo / File

By RNZ

One person has died following a crash in Hawke’s Bay this week.

The accident happened on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway on Wednesday, August 14. Police said the vehicle crashed on State Highway 2, near the Kennedy Rd off-ramp, around noon.

The driver, a woman, was critically injured and transferred to Wellington Hospital.

She died on Friday.