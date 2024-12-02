Justice Helen Cull sent Campbell to prison for 15 years and eight months, with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

“I am a survivor of two horrendous days of hell. One day, Mr Campbell you might be sorry for that,” the young woman said in a victim impact statement which was quoted in court by the Crown prosecutor, Cameron Stuart.

The young woman was kidnapped by Campbell after he roped her into an early-morning ram-raid of Napier’s Pettigrew Green Arena, in which he smashed through the doors in a van and bowled over an ATM machine before stealing it.

After driving to his father’s Hastings house to open the ATM machine, the girl was initially locked in a room by Campbell’s father, Ricky Campbell, and was later taken to a motel by Earl Campbell for two nights.

Earl Campbell, 39, was found guilty in July of burglary, and the kidnap, rape and sexual violation of the girl.

A jury trial in the High Court at Napier was told the girl disclosed Campbell’s sexual offending against her when police interviewed her in connection with the early-morning burglary 18 months after it happened.

She then testified in his 12-day trial, which ended with 11 guilty verdicts for Earl Campbell and two guilty verdicts on connected charges for his father.

The young woman, who is now an adult, has statutory name suppression. The court has been told she is a relative of a long-standing drug-dealing associate of Earl Campbell.

Her ordeal began when she was riding in a van with Campbell in the early hours of November 8, 2020. Without warning, and without her prior knowledge, he drove it through the doors of Napier’s Pettigrew Green Arena.

A still from video played to jury at the High Court in Napier. Earl Campbell was driving a van which was driven through the door of the Pettigrew Green Arena sports centre in November 2020. The van then bowled over an ATM machine which was stolen. Photo / NZ Police

Campbell drove the van along an indoor passageway, turned it around and bowled over an ATM machine that contained $21,800.

The court was told on Tuesday that $155,000 worth of damage was done to the arena, and the ATM worth $2500 was not replaced, affecting surrounding businesses.

According to evidence in the trial, Earl Campbell told the girl to help him lift the machine into the van, and they then drove it to his father’s home, where grinders were used to open it.

While at the 63-year-old’s property, she was locked in a room. The next day, Earl Campbell took her to a motel and raped and sexually assaulted her despite her telling him no.

“You forced yourself upon her despite her telling you that she didn’t want to,” Justice Cull said.

Ricky Campbell was found guilty of kidnapping, by locking the girl in the room at his house, and being an accessory to the burglary in opening the ATM.

Ricky Campbell was sent to prison for one year and seven months.

Both men had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Ricky Campbell appears in the High Court at Napier for sentencing. Photo / Ric Stevens

Outside the court, Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said Earl Campbell’s actions had affected a range of people, but police were “particularly pleased” to see justice done for the young woman.

“She has shown so much courage and tenacity, not only in coming forward to make a complaint, but also going through the process of testifying in court and retelling what happened to her in front of a room full of strangers,” Pritchard said.

“We hope this sentence offers her some sense of peace, and reassurance that it was worth speaking up to hold this offender to account,” he said.

“We also hope any other victims of sexual assault who might be reading this can feel they too can come forward and speak with us.

“Anyone who wants to make a complaint can be assured they will be treated with the utmost respect.”

Earl Campbell has a long criminal history, including the gunpoint robbery of an Armourguard van in 2010.

