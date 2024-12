40,000 chickens with bird flu to be culled on Otago egg farm, weather conditions hinder search for three missing climbers and health care workers on strike. Video / NZ Herald

A section of a major highway in Hawke’s Bay has been forced closed following a serious two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services responded to the crash on State Highway 2 in Poukawa - in the Hastings District - about 4.35pm on Tuesday.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman confirmed they were in attendance and were still assessing patients shortly before 5.30pm.