The Hastings bench celebrates as Oscar Sowman brings it over the line for a first-half try against Napier Pirate. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings Rugby and Sports Club (HRS) have kept the race close at the top of the Premier club rugby table even while struggling to get players in the early season, with a win against Napier Pirate.

HRS won 49-24 at Park Island in Napier on Saturday, after a dominant first half and a reversal of momentum which put pressure on them in the second spell.

Head coach Jason Long said the team were stoked with the win, after struggling to get numbers every week so far this season.

“We’ve had to call on a lot of our Colts and second-division boys to come up and play for us. A lot of them have been playing beforehand and then sitting on the bench for us, so we are really happy to be where we are after four rounds, but it certainly hasn’t been easy,” Long said.

“The score was 42 to 7 at halftime, so we did a pretty good job utilising the wind, but the second half was the opposite. They utilised the wind well and we only scored one try in the second half to their three tries. At times we had to defend for long periods and managed to hang in there which was good.”

Neria Fomai and Danny Toala came back from playing for Moana Pasifika to join the team on Saturday, with Fomai scoring four tries.

Danny Toala joined his younger brother, lock Daniel Toala.

“He is only young, still a teenager fresh out of school playing lock and he has been doing some real good stuff for us from attack to ‘D’ and at lineout time,” Long said of the younger Toala.

Centre Issac Hinton, a former winger, was the player of the day with “rock-solid” defence and hooker Blake Tresidder played “his best game of the season” according to Long.

It was the debut game for two players, starting prop Roomi Kooba and Joseph Andrews.

After Saturday’s games, Taradale, Havelock North and HRS share the top spot on the table with four wins and 20 points apiece.

In other results, Napier Tech won 47-28 on their home pitch against Napier Old Boys Marist (NOBM).

Tech coach Craig Wyllie said both teams played “enterprising rugby” in front of a big crowd with a strong northerly cross-wind.

“Possession was definitely the key, especially in the first half. Tech started strongly, scoring three tries in the first 15 minutes, then NOBM scored in the 20th minute with several more entertaining tries to follow throughout the game,” Wyllie said.

“While NOBM had a couple of boys out injured this week, the Tech forwards were huge in this match-up, with the backs combining well and working hard to complement the pack.”

Bryson Ioane, playing for Hastings Rugby and Sport Club, fends off Napier Pirate players in their Premier club rugby clash at Tremain Field on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bryan Te Huki of Aotea Sports Club congratulated “top man” Mark Johnson for refereeing his 100th Premier game and recognised the passing of Hawke’s Bay’s Colin Francis, who died at home on Sunday, April 7.

“Hawke’s Bay, Dannevirke and Aotea lost a great man in Colin Francis this week. A moment’s silence before kickoff and black arm bands were worn to honour the great man’s legacy. R.I.P. Colin,” Te Huki said.

Central Hawke’s Bay (CHB) beat Aotea 47-29 this week, with all of Aotea’s points scored in the second half.

Te Huki said captain Gene Ropoama led by example with two tries and Sam Jones was able to get an opportunistic try with a quick tap but it was not enough to beat a “clinical” CHB.

“The boys are improving every week and it was good to get some runs on the board. In patches we were good but a soft tackle missed and we ended up chasing the scoreboard.”

RESULTS

TRSC: 64 Tries: CJ Mienie (1), Thomas Eden (1), Hemaua Samasoni (1), Brayden Cunningham (1), Hadlee Hay-Horton (1), Trinity Spooner-Neera (1), Karl Hewitt (1), Andrew Gardner (1), Iakopo Mapu (1), Jayden Walker (1) Conversions: Izaiah Tuliau (7) MAC: 19

HRS: 49 Pirate: 24

Havelock North: 66 Clive: 0

NTOB: 47 NOBM: 28

CHB: 47 Aotea: 29