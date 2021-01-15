Hawke's Bay braces for bout of kennel cough, dog owners warned

Seven-year-old Scarlett Hallum, from Napier, said kennel cough wouldn't stop her and her mum Lexi Baxter (centre) taking their dog Bella from a walk at Pakowhai. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay dog walkers are being warned to watch out for signs their dog might have caught kennel cough, after a recent spike in cases across the region.

Kennel cough, also known as contagious canine cough, is a common respiratory disease which sees infected animals coughing a lot.

Vet Services Hawke's Bay companion animal veterinarian group leader Caroline Robertson said these types of outbreaks were common around the holiday season, with people travelling more.

"It's reflective of the movement of animals - animals mixing and mingling."

While dogs in kennels increased the risk factor of catching the virus, it could also be spread at places like the dog park without direct contact with an infected animal.

"It gives kennels a bad name."

She said there had definitely been an increase in the number of cases across the region in recent weeks.

While "highly contagious", she said it was not a serious health risk for most dogs.

"Mostly the impacts are relatively mild.

"They get a really honking cough - like whooping cough in humans. People normally think that it's something they've got stuck in their throat."

She said it was probably more painful for people to hear, than for the dogs themselves.

Although some dogs do require treatment, and in extreme cases it can lead to death, it could also go away on its own, she said.

"It's not different to everybody getting the flu each year."

Robertson said the outbreak would probably run its course within the next four to six weeks.

People could protect their dogs by avoiding walking them in public places, but vaccination was the best way to go, she said.

Napier woman Lexi Baxter wasn't overly concerned about the threat of kennel cough.

Baxter regularly walks her two dogs, Poppy and Bella, around Pakowhai Park in Hastings and Friday morning was no different.

"I've heard of kennel cough, but more about it being in kennels.

"Neither of my dogs have been in kennels and both of them are vaccinated."

She said it didn't really worry her.

Walking companion Charlee Gregg, also of Napier, was equally nonplussed and said it wouldn't stop her from walking her dogs at the popular park.

"It's the best dog park here. Everyone is really friendly."