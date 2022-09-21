'Haven't seen anything like it': Nets save fruit trees from freak Hawke's Bay hail storm

A cherry grower in Hastings took this picture following the short hail burst. Photo / Supplied

A Hastings cherry grower says a short burst of hail that pelted the region was the worst he has seen in 20 years.

The freak hail storm only lasted about 15 minutes on Wednesday afternoon but left behind piles of hail on properties including orchards.

Parts of rural Hastings and Havelock North were among the worst areas impacted.

A cherry grower from Longlands in Hastings, who did not want to be named, shared a photo on social media of hail bulging protective nets over his crops.

He told Hawke's Bay Today he had been a grower in the region for 20 years.

Hail which pelted the region on Wednesday afternoon bulging protective nets. Photo / Supplied

"I haven't seen anything like it since being here," he said.

He was out fixing his nets on Thursday following the downpour and said he had to cut holes in the netting to relieve pressure, after two large posts broke under the weight.

Smaller piles of hail were still settled on the ground at the cherry farm as of late Thursday morning.

Fortunately, cherries generally grow later in the year, and are then picked in time for Christmas.

Following the freak hail storm, Hawke's Bay Fruitgrowers president Brydon Nesbit said it would be "days" before full assessments could be made of the damage caused.

Hail gathered along a roadside in Bridge Pa, near Hastings, on Wednesday late afternoon. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said anything in flower or tight clusters could be damaged if it was in the path of the hail, but added: "If it was a month later it could be much worse. It's something as growers we have to put up with."

Three insurance companies, AMI, State and NZI, confirmed they had not received any claims as yet regarding damage from the hail storm.

Lightning also lashed parts of Hawke's Bay further south on Wednesday, including centres such as Dannevirke.

One man was injured after lightning struck a tree he was under along the main road through Dannevirke.

Meanwhile, MetService has put in place a heavy rain warning for Thursday night and Friday morning in Hawke's Bay.

It is anticipated up to 70mm of rain could fall near the coast, and up to 100mm of rain could fall in the ranges during that time.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly," the warning read.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

It was in place from 8pm on Thursday to 1pm on Friday.

Earlier this month, a freak frost hit Hawke's Bay growers hard, putting stone fruit and early varieties of grapes at high risk for those without frost protection.