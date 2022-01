A man was killed in a crash on Waimarama Rd near Tukituki earlier this month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have released the name of a man who died in a crash off Waimarama Rd, near the Tukituki River, early on the morning of January 8.

He was 66-year-old Anthony Wilkey of Havelock North.

The car crashed into a tree about 3.30am, starting a fire which required firefighters to extinguish. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are still ongoing.

It was the first fatality on Hawke's Bay roads since the death of young Māori leader, 19-year-old Jaydus Hungahunga, in November.