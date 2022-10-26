80-year-old Havelock North resident Gillian Haldane was walking her miniature poodle, Mick Jagger, on Wednesday when he was attacked by another dog and they were both injured. Photo / Paul Taylor

The dog who fatally attacked a pensioner’s poodle in Havelock North has been euthanised while the investigation remains open.

Havelock North resident Gillian Haldane's miniature poodle Mick Jagger was attacked by another dog while walking down Joll Rd on Wednesday last week.

Haldane, 80, received injuries on her left arm and leg that required stitches and a hard knock to her tailbone when she tried to defend Mick Jagger and fell over.

The poodle spent several days in the care of Havelock North vet AnimalCare, but was humanely euthanised over the weekend due to severe spinal injury.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the attacking dog, earlier confirmed to be a registered, desexed, female pitbull terrier, had been euthanised.

The spokesperson said the investigation was pending, but they did confirm some of the circumstances around the attack.

"The owner let the dog out of the house to go to the toilet, however, there are no fences on the property."

The spokesperson could not say whether the pitbull terrier's owner would face any fines or other penalties at this stage.

Haldane did not wish to comment further at this stage when approached by Hawke’s Bay Today.