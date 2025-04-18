Part of a tree landed on a car just-exited by a 10-year-old Auckland girl and her nanny during Cyclone Tam.
The girl’s mother Esme Barber wants Auckland Council to remove the tree, among others on a neighbour’s property that have previously proved problematic.
Auckland Council told the Herald they can’t generally force property owners to remove or trim trees on private land, but are looking at whether an order can be made under safety provisions relating to “exceptional” circumstances.
The property owner couldn’t immediately be contacted.
A North Shore mum is broadening the fight for her neighbour’s tree to be removed, contacting schools, public transport operators and unions for support after part of the tree landed on a car her young daughter had just exited.
Maintenance of trees on private property is the responsibility of each landowner.
However, Auckland Council is looking at whether an order to trim or remove the tree should be issued - as it can be when there is a safety risk to road users or public amenities, a council manager said today.
Esme Barber’s 10-year-old daughter and the child’s nanny were lucky to escape harm when part of tree on a property across the street came down on the nanny’s car parked outside Barber’s Northboro Rd home in Hauraki, as Cyclone Tam swept past the country yesterday.
She is lobbying Auckland Council to have the tree removed, and has emailed principals of three nearby schools, Ritchies Transport and bus unions.
Yesterday’s incident was one of many involving trees on her neighbour’s property, she said.
“The unmaintained trees have dropped branches onto the path and road numerous times, both during storms and in the middle of the day in fine weather, nearly missing cars and people walking along the path.
“This has been reported to the council many, many times … if the property owner was making excessive noise, or storing unsafe items, I’d be able to report the matter to the council, [which] would take action.”
Auckland Council can’t instruct property owners to carry out regular tree work within their property, said Taryn Crewe, the council’s general manager of parks and community facilities.
“Occasionally, when a tree has not been well maintained over the years, disease can set in and go unnoticed – which sometimes causes complete failure."
Home owners should regularly prune and monitor the health of their trees alongside roads and public property, Crewe said.
“In exceptional circumstances where a tree presents a high safety risk to road users or public amenities, we work closely with Auckland Transport to seek a notice ordering the owner to trim or remove a tree.”
The council had previously investigated tree issues at the Northboro Rd property, and a tree they’d received complaints about was removed by the owner in 2022.
“We are looking into whether additional concerns have been raised more recently at the site. Records held by our arboriculture team do not indicate any complaints received after 2022.”