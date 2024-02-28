The century-old tree with a swing has become an institution in Haumoana. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ema Scott of Haumoana got up on Thursday morning to find the coastal community’s huge ombu tree had lost many of its magnificent branches over her driveway.

The 100-year-old ombu, an evergreen native to South America, is beloved in the community.

“Everyone in Haumoana knows the tree. They have played around it, climbed on it or swung from it.”

The tree, also known as phytolacca dioicahas, has soft wood, and Scott believes some branches were heavy with water, which could be why they gave way in the darkness.

“Last night, there was a loud sound like the swoosh of a jet. I knew it came from a tree.”

Jacob Scott saws up the fallen branches of the old ombu tree. Photo / Warren Buckland

Scott said the rākau [tree] will need some trimming to balance it and it will look a bit ugly for a while, but it will recover.

On Thursday morning, Jacob Scott was out cutting up the fallen branches.

The wood is fibrous and not good for carving.

”Maybe we could make paper out of it,” Ema said.