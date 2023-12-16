Voyager 2023 media awards
Bid to ban rugby on former Māori battlefield Hatea-a-Rangi Memorial Park, ex-All Black’s grassroots ground

Neil Reid
By
10 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Luxon was asked about the government's intention to stop bonuses to civil servants and teachers who learn to speak te reo Māori. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • Family of original Māori owners of East Coast rugby ground want the land back
  • Some say due to its site of bloody tribal battles during the Musket Wars it is disrespectful to use it as a sports field
  • There are claims human bones previously found there weren’t treated respectfully – something some say has led to “horrific injuries” during matches
  • Rugby club says the venue is much more than just a footy field and was a crucial hub during the Covid-19 outbreak on the East Coast
  • Council officials say they will be investigating potential co-governance of the ground at Tokomaru Bay

The former playing field of All Blacks grassroots hero Andy Jefferd is at the centre of an ownership tug of war, with some iwi members claiming it was sourced illegally and labelling it “wāhi

