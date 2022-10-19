Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Men of mana: From 54-game losing streak to NPC finalists

Neil Reid
By
9 mins to read
Legendary East Coast fan John Manuel was a regular sideline at Whakarua Park on his horse until he died in 2020. Photo / Neil Reid

Legendary East Coast fan John Manuel was a regular sideline at Whakarua Park on his horse until he died in 2020. Photo / Neil Reid

Honouring war heroes, strict alcohol consumption rules and even staying in a motel with no WiFi have been credited for Ngāti Porou East Coast securing a home Lochore Cup final appearance. Ahead of Sunday's match,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport