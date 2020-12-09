Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Hastings teacher building students' 'social conscience' using economics

4 minutes to read

St John's College Hastings head of commerce and director of social enterprise and special projects David Ivory has won an award for his inspirational teaching. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Shannon Johnstone

St John's College teacher David Ivory is a "true architect of 21st-century learning".

Don't take that from him - even his students say it.

Ivory is one of six Kiwi teachers to have been recognised

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.