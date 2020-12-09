Hastings teacher building students' 'social conscience' using economics

St John's College Hastings head of commerce and director of social enterprise and special projects David Ivory has won an award for his inspirational teaching. Photo / Warren Buckland

St John's College teacher David Ivory is a "true architect of 21st-century learning".

Don't take that from him - even his students say it.

Ivory is one of six Kiwi teachers to have been recognised in the National Excellence in Teaching Awards (NEiTA), out of roughly 1500 nominations across Australasia.

The annual awards recognise teachers' "outstanding contribution to student education and welfare", this year with a particular focus on how teachers genuinely cared about student welfare.

St John's teacher David Ivory loves teaching ethical values. Shannon Johnstone finds out why. Video/Warren Buckland

Ivory is the head of commerce and director of social enterprise and special projects at the school, an area in which there's been much success in recent years.

Under his teaching students have advocated for a drug court, have worked with youth in Hawke's Bay prison, created a working ventilator during lockdown, and partnered with What Ever It Takes (WIT).

In social enterprise work, students have travelled to Auckland, Queenstown, Wellington, Buenos Aries and Thailand, and would have gone to the World Expo in Dubai if Covid-19 hadn't hit.

"One unique feature of our social enterprise programme is students don't get to keep the money," Ivory said.

"We've made multiple thousands of dollars and that's all gone back into the community."

Ivory was nominated for the award by head boy Josh Villanueva, who says Ivory is "a true architect of 21st-century learning".

"Sir is a great teacher. His classes are large and students experience the magic that comes from a skilled teacher. He encourages real-time learning."

Principal Rob Ferreira said social enterprise would not be at the scale it is now at the school if it weren't for the passion of Ivory.

Not only is he enthused about his subject, but he's also passionate about helping humankind, Ferreira said.

"He's a wonderful example for our students and also for the other staff and on top of that, he's a pleasant individual who gives a lot to the school."

Ivory has dipped in and out of teaching for about 20 years now and feels "humbled" by the award, which he says is an affirmation for the students and value-based education.

Being named an award winner comes after a "rigorous process": after being nominated, teachers submit an application that the judging panel assesses against criteria.

Once they have a shortlist of about 12 people nationwide, the judges go back to the school to speak to the principal for endorsement of the nomination, before judging against additional criteria.

NEiTA Foundation chairman and chairman of the judging panel Allen Blewitt said through Ivory's nomination and subsequent application and judging process, it was clear he had a passion for teaching.

"We don't just pat ordinary teachers on the back, we are looking for teachers who can bring about transformation and David Ivory is obviously one of those."

Blewitt said while economics "is terribly dry" as a subject, it is clear Ivory has inspired students, lifting the class numbers taking the subject and also the students' engagement.

"When we looked into it, he was building in his students not only an understanding of economics and its importance in the world, but he was building a social conscience. In a real sense, he was making their education relevant to society.

"When they leave school, they won't forget they've worked on those projects with disadvantaged people and my view, taking a big picture, is that they will be better citizens of New Zealand as a result."