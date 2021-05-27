Hastings stabbing: Police 10/7 shows video of alleged road rage attack

The car involved in the Hastings CBD stabbing is this grey Suzuki Swift. Photo / NZ Police

A Hawke's Bay motorist has gone public with his story of a road rage incident ending with him attacked and stabbed through the open window of his car by gang members in central Hastings.

Hawke's Bay CIB and Eastern District Police are appealing to the public for more information on the incident which occurred on Warren St, in an area with significant amounts of CCTV, about 9pm on December 6 last year.

Footage of the assault was shown on a Police Ten 7 episode on Thursday night.

The assault occurred on Warren St in Hastings about 9pm on December 6, 2020. Photo / NZ Police

The unidentified victim, who ran from the scene past Hasting Library with a punctured lung, said he would've died if he hadn't booted the door of his car open and fled.

"When the knife came out, I knew straight away I would have been dead if I stayed there," the victim said.

The man had been driving around Oliphant Rd when he noticed the grey Suzuki Swift following him.

Detective James Mason said the serious stabbing seemed to have been triggered by a misunderstanding.

"There appears to have been some confusion. He was trying to let the Suzuki Swift out on to the road but changed his mind and drove around it," he said.

Hawke's Bay CIB and Eastern District Police are appealing to the public and witnesses for more information on the incident. Photo / NZ Police

"As he travelled back towards Hastings to pick up his partner the grey Suzuki Swift followed him".

The victim became concerned at how close the Suzuki was following him and pulled into Warren St once he realised he was being chased.

"The victim has identified four occupants, two of which he has confirmed are Mongrel Mob members. Three of the occupants got out and attacked the victim through his open window," Mason said.

"While that was happening, one of our suspects ordered the others to grab a knife, which it appears they were not comfortable with doing. So this male grabbed a knife out of the car and returned and began to stab the victim through the window."

The victim fleeing the scene and his attackers by the Hastings Library. Photo / NZ Police

After the victim had managed to boot his car door and flee a fair distance away from the scene he realised his lung had been punctured.

He received multiple stab wounds and is still recovering physically and mentally and says he's "really screwed up".

"It really is disgusting on how they think because they're a part of something they can do what they want. There should be consequences for anything; it doesn't matter if it's gang affiliated or what."

The detective said they know three people were involved in the attack, two of which weren't comfortable with the use of a knife.

"This might be playing on their mind, so it's important they come and speak to us first, before we come knocking on their door," Mason said.

The aggressors have yet to be found and an Eastern District Police spokesman says they are "certain" the public can help to identify those responsible for the attack.

If anyone has any information or sightings of the vehicle in question they can call 0800 107 INFO or go to: www.police.govt.nz/can-you-help-us/police-ten-7.