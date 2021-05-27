Security camera installed in Pakowhai Regional Park, Hawke's Bay

Dick Dudman and Yvonne Lorkin with well-behaved Georgie, left, and Toby at Pakowhai Regional Park. Not all dogs are as friendly, so a new security camera has been installed. Photo / Warren Buckland

A new security camera has been installed in Pakowhai Regional Park amid a rising number of issues with aggressive dog behaviour, car break-ins and freedom campers.

The joint project between Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Hastings District Council has seen the camera installed beside the carpark.

Regional council team leader open spaces Russell Engelke said three vehicles have been broken into in the past six months.

"We've installed the camera to keep an eye on the carpark and be able to follow up on any issues that we see," he said.

"We're committed to safety and wellbeing in our parks, and want our park users to feel safe when they visit."

Footage will be passed onto the CCTV control centre at Hastings council, which owns and manages the carpark.

"If there is anything that triggers a response they have a hotline to police," Engelke added.

HDC solutions manager John Payne said the most common dog incidents occur between the animals themselves.

He said there have been a limited number of serious attacks, however four minor incidents were reported since January 1, 2021.

"The most trouble occurs in the carpark when people first get there. They let their dog out of the vehicle, and they are very excited to be going for a walk and it makes other dogs nearby nervous and defensive."

Payne said the council has been working to educate locals on how to manage their dogs in off-leash areas like Pakowhai Regional Park and has increased presence in the area.

"We recommend to people that they put a leash on their dogs when they are getting out of the car, and then let them off once they are in the park itself," he added.

Engelke also added that any vehicles staying overnight must be self-contained.

"Though, we don't have many staying."