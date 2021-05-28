Wellington police seek witnesses after car fire incident yesterday

One of the vehicles involved in the incident. Photo / Police

Wellington Police are seeking the public's help to map the movements of two cars that were at the centre of an incident yesterday which began on State Highway 1 near the Basin Reserve.

Acting detective senior sergeant Steve Wescott said they understand the vehicles were a red-coloured Mazda sedan and a green-coloured Subaru Legacy station wagon.

He said they travelled together through the Terrace Tunnel and came to a stop on the Tinakori Road off-ramp just after noon.

At about this time, Police said they received reports that the Subaru Legacy was on fire and two people were arrested at the time.

Wescott said a 30-year-old was subsequently charged with reckless driving, arson,

threatening to cause grievous bodily harm and assault, and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.

Police want to speak to anyone who noticed the manner in which these vehicles were being driven, saw any interaction between the occupants, or might have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Wescott said they particularly interested in footage that might capture the cars on the

Tinakori Rd off-ramp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file

number 210527/8311.