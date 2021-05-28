Murupara house fire: Neighbours try to keep flames at bay with garden hose

House fire in Murupara.

Fire crews have battled a house fire in Murupara today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to a single-story house fire on Rewa Cres about 12.12pm.

Four appliances and two support vehicles were sent to the scene.

The blaze has been extinguished and a fire investigator was on the scene working to establish the cause.

The scene of the house fire in Murupara today. Photo / Supplied

There were no reports of anyone in the house, the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman said police were also in attendance helping with traffic management.

Footage sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed people at a neighbouring property wetting the fence with a garden hose trying to keep the flames at bay.

More to come.