Murupara house fire: Neighbours try to keep flames at bay with garden hose

Fire crews have battled a house fire in Murupara today.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to a single-story house fire on Rewa Cres about 12.12pm.
Four appliances and two support vehicles were sent to the scene.
The blaze has been extinguished and a fire investigator was on the scene working to establish the cause.
There were no reports of anyone in the house, the spokesman said.
A police spokeswoman said police were also in attendance helping with traffic management.
Footage sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed people at a neighbouring property wetting the fence with a garden hose trying to keep the flames at bay.
