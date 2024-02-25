Reid O'Leary's suicide in 2020 shocked a community but gave birth to a lasting legacy.

Friends and whanau of the late Reid O’Leary will lace-up the sneakers to “create chatter” in Hastings next month.

Following the tragic suicide of her 21-year-old brother Reid “Reido” O’Leary in 2020, Eden O’Leary was inspired to create Run for Reido to facilitate an event where people could get together to remember her older brother and to encourage a conversation about mental health.

“This run is very special to me,” Eden said.

“It’s is the fourth year that the run will be happening. Creating it this year was fun, complicated and a bit teary eyed. I had beautiful family and friends helping and supporting me,” Eden said.

“We met every week to help make this run amazing and to honour our beautiful boy Reido. He was my best friend and my big brother. I’ve never experienced life without him.”

The Hastings mechanic would have turned 25 on March 29.

Organisers hope Run for Reido will draw as many participants as last year's event (pictured).

All donations gathered at this year’s event will be directed to the Reid O’Leary Charitable Trust - there’ll also be a QR code at the event to donate on the day.

Eden said the trust’s aim is to heighten suicide education and awareness among youth and young adults in New Zealand.

The “walk or run” event will be at Hastings’ Elwood Sports Park, Saturday 16 March from 10am-2pm. A $50 donation to enter includes a t-shirt and chances to win spot prizes and more.

To enter, donate, or for more information, visit: givealittle.co.nz/cause/run-for-reido-2024

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)• Youth services: (06) 3555 906• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.