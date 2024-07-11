Hastings Pak’nSave has closed the Lotto kiosk. Photo / Paul Taylor

The spokesperson said the work should be finished in about a month.

Lotto NZ corporate communications manager, Sarah McCormack, said the decision was not something that Lotto NZ had a role in deciding.

“We know the Lotto counter within stores is often a mainstay in smaller communities, and we will continue to support retailers to run successful Lotto NZ outlets for customers across New Zealand, including in Hastings.”

Previous Hastings Pak’nSave Lotto wins

While no particular store is ‘luckier’ than others McCormack said the odds of winning were the same no matter where or how people bought their ticket.

“In the last five years, Hastings Pak’nSave has sold nine major prizes Powerball and Lotto first division tickets with prizes over $100,000.”

In 2023 a Hastings woman claimed a $1 million Lotto First Division win and planned to use some of her winnings to help Cyclone Gabrielle’s recovery efforts.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold for the draw on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

In 2014 a $13 million ticket was purchased at Hastings Pak’nSave Lotto outlet and mystery surrounded who had won the first division prize.

It was reported by Hawke’s Bay Today that the Lotto ticket had not been claimed the following weekend after it was revealed a Hastings player held the winning ticket.

The Hastings couple, who did not want to be identified, were regular Lotto players who later claimed the prize.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.