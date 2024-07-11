Advertisement
Updated

Hastings Pak’nSave Lotto kiosk closed permanently

Michaela Gower
By
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Chereè Kinnear, leaked documents reveal autopilot error behind Aratere grounding, Chris Luxon gears up for key meetings and building costs decline.

Lotto players are no longer be able to purchase tickets from the Hastings Pak’nSave as the Lotto kiosk has closed permanently.

Hastings Pak’nSave said it’s been working to upgrade and refresh the checkouts and customer service kiosk, and as part of the work the decision has been made to close the Lotto site.

The last day Pak’nSave Hastings offered Lotto tickets in-store was June 30.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said the new layout would provide a “safe, seamless and efficient experience” for customers.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t make the layout work to include the Lotto kiosk at this stage, so we’ve decided to tidy up the space and enclose it instead.”

Hastings Pak’nSave has closed the Lotto kiosk. Photo / Paul Taylor
The spokesperson said the work should be finished in about a month.

Lotto NZ corporate communications manager, Sarah McCormack, said the decision was not something that Lotto NZ had a role in deciding.

“We know the Lotto counter within stores is often a mainstay in smaller communities, and we will continue to support retailers to run successful Lotto NZ outlets for customers across New Zealand, including in Hastings.”

Previous Hastings Pak’nSave Lotto wins

While no particular store is ‘luckier’ than others McCormack said the odds of winning were the same no matter where or how people bought their ticket.

“In the last five years, Hastings Pak’nSave has sold nine major prizes Powerball and Lotto first division tickets with prizes over $100,000.”

In 2023 a Hastings woman claimed a $1 million Lotto First Division win and planned to use some of her winnings to help Cyclone Gabrielle’s recovery efforts.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold for the draw on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

In 2014 a $13 million ticket was purchased at Hastings Pak’nSave Lotto outlet and mystery surrounded who had won the first division prize.

It was reported by Hawke’s Bay Today that the Lotto ticket had not been claimed the following weekend after it was revealed a Hastings player held the winning ticket.

The Hastings couple, who did not want to be identified, were regular Lotto players who later claimed the prize.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

