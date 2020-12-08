Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Hastings Muslim condemns mosque shootings' Royal Commission

3 minutes to read

Pippa Marffy pays her respect at the Hawke's Bay Baitul Mokarram Masjid and Islamic Centre Trust memorial service for victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Louise Gould

A Hastings Muslim has questioned Royal Commission findings that there were "no failures" that could have been detected by New Zealand's government agencies ahead of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.

Following Tuesday's release of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.