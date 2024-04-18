Patrick Te Tini Rewiti, whose body was found in a burned-out car on Irongate Road near Hastings on March 26. Photo / Supplied

The man whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Hastings last month was a “humble soul” and a devoted father.

The dead man can now be named as Patrick Te Tini Reweti, 49, of Napier.

His body was found in the car on Ironbridge Road, Hastings, on March 26, which has also been given as the date of his death.

The man accused of murdering him appeared in the High Court at Napier via a video link from prison for a second appearance on Friday.

At the first appearance last month, the names of both the accused and victim were suppressed.

Name suppression was continued on Friday for the 30-year-old man charged with murder.

He is denying the charge and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear in August and a trial date has been scheduled for next year.

Name suppression for the victim was lifted.

A death notice posted by Reweti’s family described him as “a humble soul, a devoted father, son brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many”.

It said he was a “very special man in our whānau”.

Reweti has been laid to rest at Poupatatē Marae at Halcombe, Manawatū.

Police released a statement thanking the public for information and assistance that had been provided in the case.

“Police continue their investigation and we continue to support the whānau, dealing with the loss of their loved one in such horrendous circumstances,” it said.

Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME's Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke's Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of front-line experience as a probation officer.











