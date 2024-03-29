Police investigate after a body was found in a burnt-out car in Flaxmere. Photo / Paul Taylor

A 30-year-old Hastings man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a burnt-out car on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District Crime Manager, said the man was arrested mid-afternoon and was due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Saturday.

“A homicide investigation was launched after emergency services were called to a burning vehicle on Irongate Road, Hastings, about 8.40pm on Tuesday. A short time later emergency services established that a person was deceased inside,” James said.

Formal identification of the victim is ongoing.

“While an arrest has been made, there are still a number of unanswered questions. We believe there are people in the community who have information that’s of value to us. Some may not realise it.

“We need to speak with you if you have any information that could help us.

“If you know who was involved or what occurred, have CCTV footage that may assist, or have any information that may assist Police in our investigation please contact Police.

“You can contact Police by coming into the Hastings Police Station, or contact us by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 240327/2456.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.