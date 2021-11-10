Hastings: Motorcyclist seriously injured after Flaxmere crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash in Hastings.
Emergency services were called to two crashes just minutes apart on Thursday in different suburbs of Hastings.
One person was taken to hospital following a motorcycle crash on Caernarvon Dr in Flaxmere about 7.50am.
"A motorcyclist was seriously injured after falling from their bike," a police spokeswoman said of the incident.
Paramedics treated the patient before taking them to hospital.
"St John treated one patient in a serious condition and transported them to Hawke's Bay Hospital," a St John ambulance spokeswoman said.
Police were also called to another crash on Murdoch Rd West in Raureka about 7.40am, where one person was injured.
MORE TO COME.