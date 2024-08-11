Black Fern Liana Mikaele Tu’u with passionate rugby player Tempryss Lauvao. Photo / Michaela Gower

“I definitely want to be wearing the black jersey when I grow up.”

Lauvao said it was great to learn about the on-field and off-field dynamic between the players, and what was needed to play for the team.

She said it was important to meet the women for inspiration and that rugby was more than just a sport.

“Rugby is my way of expressing myself.”

The visiting squad included Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Vaipulu, Monica Tagoai, Amy Rule, Mererangi Paul and Chryss Viliko.

They were joined by teammate Liana Mikaele Tu’u, a former Hastings Girls’ High School student who was a big inspiration for many of the young aspiring rugby players in the room.

Mikaele Tu’u grew up in Camberley, and said it was a “full-circle moment” to be back at the school.

“I started my rugby here, and to now come back as a Black Fern is pretty special.”

She said it was great to see so many girls wanting to play and learn the sport.

Black Ferns Monica Tagoai (left), Tanya Kalounivale, Liana Mikaele Tu'u and Maiakawanakaulani Roos offered advice to the students. Photo / Michaela Gower

Mikaele Tu’u encouraged the students to not be afraid and to look beyond the region for sporting opportunities.

“As much as I love Hawke’s Bay, I wanted to play with and against the best.”

She said some of her best advice for the girls was to work hard, but also be a good person.

“You can have all the skills in the world, but you will never be able to make a high-performance team if you are not a good person or a good teammate.”

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting spoke to the students about what he looked for in an athlete and why it was important to make every moment both on and off the field count.

“The best one is to have a competitive nature, you don’t have to be the fastest, the fittest the strongest, but when you have a competitive nature and you really want something, you will get there.”

The Black Ferns’ next match will have them take on the Red Roses, the England women’s team, in Twickenham, London, on Sunday, September 15, at 2am (NZT).

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love of sharing stories about farming and rural communities.