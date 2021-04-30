Hastings driver takes off after embedding car in phone box, fence

The car remained embeddded in the badly damaged fence and power box, cordoned off by police tape on Saturday morning, attracting plenty of onlookers. Photo / Chris Hyde

The car remained embeddded in the badly damaged fence and power box, cordoned off by police tape on Saturday morning, attracting plenty of onlookers. Photo / Chris Hyde

A driver has been found by police after hitting a power box and the fence of a house in Hastings, before taking off from the scene.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene of the single-car crash at the Fitzroy Ave and Grays Rd roundabout about 5.25am on Saturday.

The driver had left the scene by the time police arrived, but was later found by police at their home, uninjured.

The car remained embeddded in the badly damaged fence and power box, cordoned off by police tape on Saturday morning, attracting plenty of onlookers with its crumpled state.

Among the remnants on the ground sat a single shoe.

Based on the information available to her, the police spokeswoman said it was unclear if any charges would be laid.