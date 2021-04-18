Hastings councillor Damon Harvey makes the most of Transtasman bubble opening

Hastings District Councillor Damon Harvey outside Napier Airport's departure lounge with partner Labour MP Anna Lorck. Photo / Supplied

Let the reunions begin.

Hastings councillor Damon Harvey on Monday became one of the first Hawke's Bay residents to board a quarantine-free Australia-bound plane since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than a year ago.

Headed to the outskirts of Brisbane, Harvey said he bought a one-way ticket to Australia to visit his parents, who he hasn't seen in-person in 4-1/2 years.

He said he took the opportunity to make the most of the transtasman bubble "as soon as he could" to get over to visit his family and his unwell father, knowing the full extent of the risks.

Air New Zealand had hundreds of flights in operation on the first day of the transtasman travel bubble. Photo / File

"I've only booked a one way ticket as I'm just not sure what will happen while I'm there," he said.

The councillor has his laptop, keyboard and mouse in tow so if there is any issues or a lockdown of any duration, he can work.

"What I learnt last year was that you can work from anywhere," Harvey said.

The partner of Labour's Tukituki MP Anna Lorck, Harvey said he's excited to reunite with his family and meet three new arrivals that were born in the last few years, although it was a pity his daughters weren't going along too.

"I could've taken the rest of the family but I felt that it was too much of a risk just in case we did end up in a lockdown situation," he said.

After more than a year of suspended travel, Harvey said it was a bit strange making sure he had his passport and checked in.

There are many other Kiwis and Aussies who will be preparing for the same experience as Harvey this week.

Today Air New Zealand had almost 500 flights in operation across its international and domestic flights.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said there will be sightings of Australian tourists around the region this autumn and winter.

"Data from Tourism New Zealand suggests that the first motivator for Australian travel will be to visit friends and family, and once comfort grows with this travel, will we see leisure-driven travel," he said.

"Given Kiwis' love for Hawke's Bay, we are likely to see Australian visitors who are coming home or travelling across the ditch and joining their friends and family in Food and Wine Country."