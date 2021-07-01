Hastings carjacking attempt: Police say attack was 'random', release CCTV of suspect

Police asked for help finding the suspect of an attempted carjacking in Hastings. Video / Police Ten 7

A 62-year-old man who fought off a would be car thief in Hastings requires surgery after being injured in the attempted carjacking.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the June 9 incident, which happened on Francis Hicks Ave, about 5.30pm.

Hastings Constable Katie Francis described it as a "random" and "completely unacceptable" incident on an episode of Police Ten 7 which aired on Thursday night.

The victim had been reversing out of his driveway on Francis Hicks Ave for a midweek takeaway run when he was approached by a man who "ripped open" the driver's side door, she said.

"He's demanded to have the vehicle."

Hastings Constable Katie Francis described it as a "random" and "completely unacceptable" attack. Photo / Police Ten 7

The man fought his attacker off, and then the attacker hung onto the car and was dragged for a short time as the man attempted to drive away.

"As a result of fighting off the suspect that night, he's suffered shoulder injuries which require surgery.

"He is most upset about that happening to his daughter. She was meant to take that trip that night."

Constable Francis described the suspect as being six-foot tall, Caucasian, of skinny build and a scruffy appearance.

She said he was wearing a t-shirt with a print and shorts and was last seen heading towards Southampton Rd.

The suspect was described as being six-foot tall, Caucasian, of skinny build and a scruffy appearance, and wearing a t-shirt with a print and shorts. Photo / Police Ten 7

"It was a little unusual that he's been in shorts and t-shirt because it was a cold night."

Police are seeking assistance from the community following the incident in the St Leonards suburb.

Several witnesses were in the area at the time of the incident and police have asked them to come forward, in particular a man jogging on Francis Hicks Ave and the occupants of a silver people mover that came to assistance of the victim.

Those with dash cameras who were parked in the area are also asked to check footage from that night.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote file number 210610/4234.